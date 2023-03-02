Police search for man linked to 'suspicious' death inside Malden apartment

MALDEN – Police want to talk to a man in connection with the suspicious death of a 79-year-old man in Malden last month.

Ronald Gilbert was found dead in his Kennedy Drive apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the death is suspicious and that Gilbert had been dead in the second-floor apartment "for some time."

Police discovered an item, which they did not publicly identify, was missing from the home. Detectives were able to find it and police then issued a warrant for the arrest of 33-year-old Dion Smith of Boston. He is wanted for larceny.

Dion Smith. Middlesex District Attorney's Office

Smith is described as a balding, Black man with brown eyes. He is 5'9" tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Anyone who encounters Smith is urged not to approach him and instead call Malden Police at (781) 322-1212.