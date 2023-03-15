Suspect wanted for murder of 79-year-old Malden man

MALDEN - A Boston man originally wanted for stealing a dead man's car is now wanted for murder.

Police have issued a warrant for 33-year-old Dion Smith and are actively looking for him.

Dion Smith. Middlesex District Attorney's Office

Police said they believe he killed 79-year-old Ronald Gilbert back in December. His body was not found until February. The medical examiner said Gilbert had been stabbed more than 30 times.

Investigators don't think the two men knew each other.

Anyone with information should call the Malden Police Department.