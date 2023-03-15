Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect wanted for murder of 79-year-old Malden man

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Suspect wanted for murder of 79-year-old Malden man
Suspect wanted for murder of 79-year-old Malden man 00:31

MALDEN - A Boston man originally wanted for stealing a dead man's car is now wanted for murder.

Police have issued a warrant for 33-year-old Dion Smith and are actively looking for him.

malden.jpg
Dion Smith. Middlesex District Attorney's Office

Police said they believe he killed 79-year-old Ronald Gilbert back in December. His body was not found until February. The medical examiner said Gilbert had been stabbed more than 30 times.

Investigators don't think the two men knew each other.

Anyone with information should call the Malden Police Department.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 6:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.