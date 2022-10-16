Malden Public Schools, Haverhill Public Schools closed Monday as teachers strike

HAVERHILL -- Public schools in Malden and Haverhill will be closed Monday as teachers in both districts are threatening to strike.

The teachers' unions had been negotiating contracts until they could not come to an agreement Sunday night. School departments in both communities have said employees are expected to come to work.

"The School Committee's bargaining team chose to get up and refuse to continue bargaining," the Malden Education Association wrote on Facebook.

There will be no before or after-school programs in Malden as well.

In Haverhill, the school department released a statement saying: "After hours at the negotiating table over the weekend, we were not able to reach an agreement with the Haverhill Education Association (HEA) - the union representing our teachers. While some progress was made over the last few days, we are extremely disappointed that union leadership and the Massachusetts Teachers Association has encouraged our teachers to take this illegal action."

Negotiations in Haverhill will begin again at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The Haverhill YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will be open for children during the day. Parents of kids who are registered for before-school or after-school programs at the YMCA, will receive an email directly from the YMCA about childcare options.

Parents of kids who are enrolled in Haverhill Public Schools grades K - 4, but not registered for before-school or after-school programs at the YMCA, can sign up for a drop-in program at the Plaistow Community YMCA. Pre-registration is required in advance.

Students who are members of the Haverhill Boys and Girls Club can go to the club anytime during the day.

Those with access to a free lunch for Monday and breakfast for Tuesday can pick that up from a variety of locations:

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson Street

Swasey Field Park, 59 Blaisdell Street

Haverhill Stadium, Lincoln and Nettleton

Haverhill Public Works Department - Parking Lot, 500 Primrose Street

Winnekenni Castle - Tennis courts - 347 Kenoza Avenue

Bradford Commons

Cashman's Park on Hilldale Avenue

The Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street