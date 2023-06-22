Report: Malcolm Brogdon's "significant" health issue makes him untradable for Celtics

BOSTON -- Wednesday night was a whirlwind in the world of the Boston Celtics, with one trade breaking down and another coming to fruition 90 minutes later.

The deal that was completed sent Marcus Smart to Memphis and brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston from Washington. The deal that fell apart would have sent Malcolm Brogdon to the L.A. Clippers in a different three-team trade.

Reports indicated that the Clippers had issues with the medical report on Brogdon, who played with a torn tendon in his right elbow during the postseason. And a follow-up report on Thursday morning on that injury painted a not-so-great picture for the Celtics and Brogdon.

"Brogdon has a health issue," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on "Get Up" on Thursday. "A health issue that, as I understand, is so significant that not only can the Celtics not do this trade, [but] there's probably no Malcolm Brogdon trade that they can do in the short term."

Brogdon told the media after the Celtics' Game 7 loss to the Heat that he had been playing through a partially torn tendon, and he said he was considering surgery. When president of basketball operations Brad Stevens met with the media on June 1, he said that a decision had not yet been made regarding Brogdon's next steps for his recovery.

The Celtics acquired Brogdon from Indiana via trade last summer, and he embraced a role off the bench. He excelled in that role, earning Sixth Man of the Year honors by averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his 26 minutes per game. And after the events of Wednesday night, it appears as though Brogdon will be in line to remain in Boston for the upcoming season.

