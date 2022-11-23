Make-A-Wish surprises Braintree High quarterback who battled cancer with trip to Patriots game

BRAINTREE – A Braintree High School football player will have his Christmas wish come true thanks to Make-A-Wish and the New England Patriots.

James Tellier was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in July. The 17-year-old quarterback was sidelined throughout the summer as he underwent chemotherapy, but he returned to the field in time for the season and reclaimed his starting job.

Last week, Tellier and his teammates gathered for senior captain speeches. That's when he learned that Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island had granted his wish and will be sending him to the Patriots-Bengals game on Christmas Eve.

Tellier was referred for his wish by his care team at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

He will attend Patriots practice the day before the game at Gillette Stadium, receive tickets to the game itself, and be treated to a postgame meal and hotel accommodations.

Tellier said he wanted to use the wish to create a memorable holiday for his family as a way to thank them for their support during his battle with cancer. The teenager's parents and older brothers will accompany him for the game experience.

"We are truly honored and humbled by everyone's generosity, kindness, and caring," his mother Barbara said.

Braintree High School football coach Lee Carlson said Tellier has been an inspiration to his teammates.

"James' strength and his commitment to his teammates and to the Braintree High community is incredible," Carlson said. "He has shown such determination all season and we're so happy to be part of his wish reveal to celebrate with him."