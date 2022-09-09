Braintree quarterback James Tellier returns to field after cancer battle

BRAINTREE - Braintree High School senior and starting quarterback James Tellier loves calling the plays, but even he could not predict the playbook he was handed. Just two months ago, he was diagnosed with cancer called Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma and had to undergo chemotherapy.

That on top of his diabetes left him sidelined all summer. But even then the 17-year-old was not thinking about himself.

"The hardest part was watching the other kids in Dana Farber clinic because I know they are way tougher than I am," Tellier said.

The news was a shock to the family. "It's an aggressive form of cancer but it's also common form," James' mom, Barbara Tellier said.

For two months he underwent treatment and missed just about all his practices. But he says his teammates stood by him. "Constant FaceTimes, gifts, just being able to talk them and them saying whatever you need," he smiled.

Just two weeks ago he was told he was in remission, and he could play the game he loves and even won back his starting job at QB. "It was great relief. A summer of bad news then at the start of school year good news," Tellier said.

He will take the field Friday night cancer free in front of a packed crowd. They are playing Woburn High School. When he takes the field there will be a lot things going through his mind but above all a great since of appreciation. "Being grateful for everything I went to. My parents my friends, my classmates. This is my second home," he said.

And the 6'4" 200 pounder has some very high expectations for his second home this season.

"Make the playoffs, try and go undefeated and win the Thanksgiving Day game," he said.

And if expectations fall short both mom and James know he's already a winner. "Just to have him back on the field with his teammates with the sport he loves and be healthy means everything to us and to him," his mom said.

And James is thrilled to be back. "Just because I can play football again and things are back to normal and everyone is happy," James said.