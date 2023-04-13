Maine lobsterman pulls up 5-foot military rocket in trap

CUSHING, Maine - A Maine lobsterman threw out his traps, looking to catch some lobster, but instead pulled up something very unexpected.

Cameron Pease was on his boat about 20 miles off the coast when he found a five-foot military rocket tangled in his ropes. He brought it to shore and contacted police the next day.

Bomb technicians identified the rocket as a MK29 Mod-0, and were unable to tell for sure if it contained explosives.

With guidance from the Navy, police were able to dispose of it safely.