11-year-old Maine boy killed after crashing friend's ATV

SANGERVILLE, Maine - Authorities in Maine are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident on Tuesday.

The Maine Warden Service says it responded to a report of an ATV crash on East Sangerville Road at 4:15 p.m.

The boy had been helping with chores on a friend's property, and then went out for a ride on the friend's ATV, which he had used before.

"When the boy did not return, the neighbor went to look for the boy, and found him on the trail, unresponsive with the ATV on top of him," the agency said in a statement.

Neighbors tried to save boy

The neighbor called 911 and got help to lift the ATV off the boy. Other people at the scene performed CPR until a sheriff's deputy arrived to take over.

The Warden Service says emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene "soon after" but the 11-year-old died at the scene.

The agency has not released the boy's name or any other information as it continues to investigate the crash.

Maine ATV safety

In Maine, you have to be at least 10 years old to drive an ATV. Children between the ages of 10 and 16 are not allowed to operate an ATV unless they have successfully completed a safety course and are accompanied by an adult.

Last July, a Massachusetts woman was killed and her passenger was seriously in an ATV crash on a trail in Coplin, Maine.