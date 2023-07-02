Massachusetts woman killed, man seriously hurt in Maine ATV crash

COPLIN PLANTATION, Maine – A Massachusetts woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a Maine ATV crash.

The Maine Warden Service said 25-year-old Abigail Divoll of Royalston was a passenger in a side-by-side ATV that was being driven by 26-year-old Hubbardstown resident Matthew Tolman.

The ATV crashed on a trail near Quill Hill Road in Coplin. Tolman was thrown from the ATV and suffered a serious head injury. Divoll did not survive.

Tolman was rushed to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

According to the Maine Warden Service, neither person was wearing a helmet. Investigators said it appears speed and alcohol may have factored into the crash.