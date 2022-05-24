Magnitude 2.2 earthquake recorded in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
WOLFEBORO, N.H. - Did you feel it? A small earthquake shook New Hampshire just east of Lake Winnipesaukee around midnight.
The epicenter of the magnitude 2.2 earthquake was in Wolfeboro, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which received about 30 reports from people who felt the quake.
There were no immediate reports of any damage from the earthquake.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.