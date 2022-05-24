Watch CBS News
Magnitude 2.2 earthquake recorded in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire

WOLFEBORO, N.H. - Did you feel it? A small earthquake shook New Hampshire just east of Lake Winnipesaukee around midnight.

The epicenter of the magnitude 2.2 earthquake was in Wolfeboro, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which received about 30 reports from people who felt the quake. 

There were no immediate reports of any damage from the earthquake. 

