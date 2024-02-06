Madison Energy says flooding of Plainville homes caused by solar farm is "unacceptable"

PLAINVILLE - A solar farm company is laid out its plans to stop flooding in a Plainville neighborhood at a town planning board meeting Monday night.

People living in the community said flood waters are destroying their homes.

"My tree fell on his house because of the water," one resident said at the meeting.

"It flushed my whole yard out," said another resident.

Neighbors of the solar farm said every time it rains, the retention ponds on the site overflow and destroy basements, backyards and driveways.

A spokesperson for Madison Energy, the company in charge of the solar farm, said the situation is unacceptable. The company has already installed trenches to slow down the water flow and redirect it to storage areas and will send crews to the site every time there is more than a quarter inch of rain.

"Our plan is to stop the amount going in one spot and have it flow more naturally, like it was supposed to," Madison Energy representative Adam Christie said at the meeting. "I apologize that we have yet to find the ABC solution."

The company will put the plan in writing and submit it to the town in a few weeks.