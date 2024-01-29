"Unconscionable." Some Plainville residents say runoff from new solar farm is destroying homes

PLAINVILLE - Jennifer McRae's property on South Street in Plainville is covered with bags of sand and soil. She put them there in an attempt to stop the water that's ruining her home.

"I'm out hundreds of thousands of dollars," she said through tears. "Who knows if it's going to get fixed, and there's no way I could sell this house right now."

She blames the construction project up the hill behind her home. Last summer, Madison Energy started building on a plot of land, clearing trees to make way for a solar farm. However, the retention ponds designed to catch any runoff are overflowing right into McRae's backyard.

"Just the grading of the yard has completely changed," she said.

It's also affecting other neighbors, like Karen Host on Berry Street. All the belongings that were in her flooded basement are now in a dumpster bag on her front lawn.

"What's happening to these neighbors is unconscionable," said Town Administrator Brian Noble. He said the company has been given a deadline of the first week of February to come up with a plan to fix the problem. "We've had seven major storms since August. That may be a reason, an explanation. It can't be used as an excuse. It's still their responsibility."

WBZ-TV has reached out to Madison Energy, but has not received a response.