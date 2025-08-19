Parents and 2 children found dead in Madbury, New Hampshire home in apparent murder-suicide

Officials identify man, woman and kids dead in apparent New Hampshire murder-suicide

Officials identify man, woman and kids dead in apparent New Hampshire murder-suicide

A family of four was found dead in a home in Madbury, New Hampshire Monday night in what investigators said appears to be a murder-suicide. A toddler survived.

New Hampshire State Police troopers were called to a house on Moharimet Drive just after 8 p.m.

"Inside the home, troopers found the bodies of four family members: Emily Long (age 34), Ryan Long (age 48), son Parker Long (age 8), and daughter Ryan Long (age 6). A third child, a toddler, was found alive and suffered no physical injuries," New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Formella said all four appeared to have been shot and each was pronounced dead in the home. Investigators also found a gun near the family.

"It was shocking"

"It was shocking," neighbor Bevy Ketel told WBZ-TV. "It was a perfect family as far as we knew."

She said her daughter gave her American Girl dolls to six-year-old Ryan Long.

"It's so sad to think that that little girl is gone," Ketel said. She added that the father, Ryan Long, was well-known in town.

"He certainly touched a lot of lives. He was part of the fabric of the community and his family goes along with it."

Ketel said the children had recently set up a stand to sell lemonade to neighbors.

"It's just shocking. We didn't see it coming," she said.

"It's just like that kind of idealic summer day and then this. How does it go from that to this?" one neighbor said.

The community is banding together to show support, dropping off flowers on the driveway and taking in the family's two dogs.

"I just told a friend of mine it's the worst thing I've ever dealt with in my life," dogwalker Bill Hall said.

The chief medical examiner will perform autopsies on the family Wednesday, the attorney general said. More information is expected to come out then.

"While the investigation is still ongoing, there is no known threat to the general public at this time," Formella said.

Madbury, New Hampshire is about an hour-and-a-half north of Boston and 20 minutes northwest of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Mental health resources

If you need help with depression, suicide prevention, substance abuse or other issues, there are several resources available here.

You can also call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can have a free, confidential conversation with a trained counselor anytime.