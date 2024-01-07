Mac Jones listed as Patriots' third-string emergency quarterback for Week 18 vs. Jets

Patriots GameDay: No decision on Bill Belichick; Is Sunday the last game for Matthew Slater?

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones started the season as the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots. In Week 18, he'll serve as New England's emergency QB.

Jones started the first 11 games of the season for the Patriots, but has been demoted to the team's third stringer on Sunday when they close out the season against the New York Jets in Foxboro. Nathan Rourke, who was claimed off waivers by New England on Dec. 18, will back up Bailey Zappe against the Jets.

Jones -- who threw 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his 11 starts -- will only see the field on Sunday if both Zappe and Rourke go down with an injury or are disqualified from the contest.

The move could mean the Patriots just want to get a look at Rourke, who had a breakout season for the BC Lions of the CFL in 2022. Rourke spent most of the 2023 season on the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars before being picked up by New England.

The move also makes it extremely likely that the Patriots will be moving on from Jones this offseason, though there is a whole lot of unknown surrounding New England at the moment.

What we do know is that the following players will not be suiting up against the Jets, as they were announced as inactive for the tilt:

T Trent Brown (illness)

DE Sam Roberts

RB JaMycal Hasty

S Joshuah Bledsoe

WR Tyquan Thornton (ankle)

TE La'Michael Pettway

QB Mac Jones (emergency third QB)

The New England defense will have safety Jabrill Peppers back in the mix, with the veteran set to play for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury against the Chiefs in Week 15. He's been a force on the New England defense this season with two interceptions, seven passes defended, and a forced fumble.

Special teams captain Matthew Slater is also officially active for Sunday after he was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury on Friday's injury report. Sunday could be Slater's final game after his incredible 16-year career in New England.