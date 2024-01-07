"It's been a blessing": Matthew Slater reflects on his 16-year career with the Patriots

FOXBORO -- While a lot of focus is on Bill Belichick's future after Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets, it could also be the final game for Matthew Slater in a New England Patriots uniform. It would end an incredible 16-year run for a very special player in Patriots history.

The Patriots drafted Slater in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft, and he's always been listed on the New England roster as a wide receiver. But after his career at UCLA, Slater has played very little wide receiver.

Instead, he's become one of the best special teams players in NFL history. He's earned 10 Pro Bowl nods over his career and a pair of First Team All-Pro honors. He's been a team captain in New England for the last 13 years, and his leadership in the locker room and throughout the NFL community has made Slater one of the most well-respected figures around the league.

He also has three Super Bowl rings to boot, and will someday get a red jacket when he takes his spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame. Canton may also come calling if special teams player start to get their due in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Reflecting on his career with WBZ-TV's Steve Burton in a 1-on-1 interview for Week 18's Patriots GameDay, Slater said he never could have imagined any of this when he was first drafted.

"It's been a blessing. When I think about my experience here, it was so unexpected. The way my college career went, I didn't know what opportunity I would have to play at the next level – if I'd have one at all," Slater told Burton. "Getting here, I didn't have a position. They just told me that I was going to be playing special teams. I remember I asked my dad, 'Hey, can they cut me before I get my signing bonus?' I was literally taking things one day at a time, not knowing what to expect.

"The expectations for myself weren't very high," Slater admitted. "I was just thankful to be here, and I don't think that has changed over the years. Maybe a little less hair now, but my mindset has always been, 'Wow, I can't believe this is happening and I'm super thankful that it is.'"

Slater credits his faith and family for getting him to this point. His father, Jackie, had a Hall of Fame career as an offensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams, and always supported his son's commitment to football.

It also helps that Bill Belichick saw something special in Slater throughout his career at UCLA. Through all of his hard work, he turned into a special teams ace for a perennial Super Bowl contender.

But Slater is much more proud of the fact that he's become one of the most respected players in the league.

"I always try to be myself. I knew that if I tried to be anything other than myself, I wouldn't be comfortable and people around me would see that rather quickly. What I appreciate most about those guys and a lot of guys in this building is they've seen me at my best, seen me at my worst, and they still love and support me," he said. "When they see you at your worst and still have your back, that means a lot."

While Slater hasn't made any announcements about his future in football, he nearly retired last season when his buddy Devin McCourty called it a career. Based on his comments and the emotions he showed in his interview with Burton, it certainly sounds like Slater will ride off into the sunset Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

But first, he's got a football game to play. That it could be his final game ever as a player will create quite the roller coaster of emotions for the 38-year-old.

"It will be hard. I think when you have kids you get soft a little bit. I have four of them so I guess I've gotten real soft," he joked. "It will be tough. But I think for me, I just have to stay focused on doing my job, which is what I've always tried to do. Enjoy the moments, take everything in and just go out there and try to play well. That's what I've tried to do my whole career on Sundays. For the guys around me, for my team, for my family.

"But I'm thankful for an opportunity to get out there Sunday and I'm looking forward to it," Slater added.

Matthew Slater on spending 16 seasons playing under Bill Belichick

"When I first got here, I barely had any interaction with Bill. Any time he spoke with me I would freeze up. I was nervous or just kind of intimidated by him. But the first year I became captain in 2011 and captains meet weekly with Bill, so I got used to being more comfortable with him and speaking with him. Over the years, that relationship obviously has grown. The things we've been able to talk about and communicate with each other – I never would have imagined 16 years ago I would talk to him about some of the things that I have."

Matthew Slater on Bill Belichick showing trust in him

"That means a lot because I know how demanding he is and I know, for him, what this game means. He doesn't take anything for granted or anything lightly. I've tried to meet that standard every day I walk into the building. He set the tone for my career just by being who he is. I'm grateful for it and I think we have a lot of mutual respect. We are very different people but we have mutual respect for each other, and it has worked well over the last 16 years."

Matthew Slater on Bill Belichick calling him "The Perfect Player"

"You know, I'm not good at receiving compliments. I'm super humbled by that and never in my wildest dreams would that coach say that about this player."

Burton then asked Slater if he was more surprised about the "that coach" or "this player" part.

"I think both! (Laughs) But I'm very humbled by that. I think about my story and I don't deserve the credit for it. My family does. My parents for the way they raised me, my wife and kids for the way they've supported me, and the Lord who has been the author of my story. I've just been the recipient of a lot of good things and a lot of good people pouring into my life. I don't view myself that way at all. I'm sure my wife, if she talked to Bill, could find a few reasons to change that statement. But it's a blessing to feel like the work that I've done here matters. And not just on the field but off the field, because that's what matters at the end of the day."

How much will Matthew Slater miss playing for Bill Belichick?

"I know for me, in my mind, having the opportunity to play for the greatest coach in the sport that I've loved since before I was born probably -- with my mom going to my dad's games and stuff -- it has meant a lot. I don't take that for granted. Again, coach is one of those figures where, some people love him, and some people haven't acquired that taste yet. But for me, it has worked out. It has been what I've needed. Another part of God's plan was for me to play with him.

"I'm going to miss -- when the time comes -- playing for him. Right now I'm going to enjoy the moments I have."

Matthew Slater on his relationship with Robert Kraft and the Kraft family

"When I came into the NFL I didn't envision myself having a relationship with ownership. I was just trying to make the team. The idea of having any relationship with ownership was for the quarterback, guys like Brusci, Mike Vrabel. I just stayed in my lane. Don't make eye contact. To be able to establish a relationship with RKK and Jonathan and their families, it has been a blessing.

"They've treated my wife and I, our kids, like family. They've been so generous and kind, willing to listen and hear input from myself and other players. We've been through some challenging things, so I'm certainly appreciative of the relationship I have with the Kraft family and the role they've played in keeping me here all these years and allowing me to be myself and stand on the things I believe in. I owe them a lot of thanks as well. They're a big part of my journey, a big part of my journey here."

Matthew Slater on his "Awww Yeah!" rally cries after Patriots wins

After Tedy Bruschi retired, the Patriots needed someone new to lead their postgame rally cries in the locker room. Those honors fell on Slater's shoulders.

"It's always meant a lot. Again, very unexpected. When I think of this organization, Tedy Bruschi is somewhere up here and I'm somewhere down here. To be able to follow in his footsteps in anything has always been an honor for me. I've seen that as a moment to connect with the guys, show them appreciation and love, challenge them when need be.

"I try to force us to be reflective and really think about what we've put into the week. Where we're headed and not just as football players but as men. I think the more you can do that as a leader, the better off you are and the better off the people around you are. I've always appreciated those moments in the huddle. When that time comes, I'll miss that as much as anything else."

Who will take over the "Awww Yeah!" duties when Slater retires?

"The team decides that. It wasn't like Tedy said, 'Slates is doing that.' They'll find that voice that will lead them to higher ground. There are some tremendous leaders on this team already and I'm sure there will be more tremendous leaders to come down the pipe. I'm excited who that will be and I know they'll continue to represent this place the right way and continue to bring that brotherhood close in the locker room."

Matthew Slater's message to New England fans

