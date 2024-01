Patriots GameDay: No decision on Bill Belichick; Is Sunday the last game for Matthew Slater? ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss joins Dan Roche on Sunday's Patriots GameDay, ahead of the team's season-finale against the New York Jets. Reiss says that the Krafts will meet with Bill Belichick to discuss the head coach's future with the team, but no decision has been made yet. They also talk about Matthew Slater, who is expected to retire after 16 seasons in New England.