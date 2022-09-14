Mac Jones practices on Wednesday ahead of Patriots' Week 2 matchup vs. Steelers

FOXBORO -- The Patriots hit the practice field behind Gillette Stadium for the first time of Week 2 on Wednesday. Quarterback Mac Jones was front and center for the session.

We'll see just how much Jones participated in the session when Wednesday's practice report comes out later this afternoon. But seeing the quarterback on the field is a good sign that he'll be able to go Sunday against the Steelers after he dealt with back spasms during New England's Week 1 loss in Miami.

Mac Jones throwing the ball around at the start of practice. A good sign for the QB as he prepares for the Steelers after suffering a back injury in Miami. @wbzsports pic.twitter.com/dcA9V6rYyt — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) September 14, 2022

Jones was under heavy pressure from the Dolphins' defense throughout the Week 1 defeat last Sunday, and had to undergo X-rays on his back after the game. He didn't talk with the media in Miami, but held a Zoom session with reporters on Monday and expressed optimism that he'd be able to play in Week 2.

Jones is set to chat with reporters again Wednesday afternoon after his first practice of the week.

The second-year QB was 21-for-30 with 231 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in Week 1. He was only sacked twice by the Miami defense, but took some heavy hits throughout the game.

Safety Adrian Phillips, who had to leave Week 1 with a rib injury, was also present at Wednesday's practice. Only practice squad players LaBryan Ray and Cameron McGrone were not spotted during the media portion of practice.

Tune in to Patriots-Steelers Sunday afternoon on WBZ-TV -- your television home of the New England Patriots! Coverage begins Wednesday night with Patriots 1st Down at 9:30 p.m. on TV38, and continues Friday with Patriots All Access at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV. Sunday's coverage kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, the Pats and the Steelers get underway at 1 p.m., and after the game tune in to Patriots 5th Quarter over on TV38!