No update on Mac Jones, Bill Belichick refuses to "speculate wildly"

FOXBORO -- If you were hoping for an early morning update on Mac Jones, you should go back to bed. Bill Belichick offered no new information on the injured Patriots quarterback.

Belichick held his normal Monday morning Zoom session with reporters, and said there was nothing new on Jones' injured left leg. Jones limped off the field at the end of Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Ravens at Gillette Stadium.

X-rays were negative on Sunday, but Jones was dealing with a significant amount of swelling after Calais Campbell of the Ravens fell on his leg while finishing his hit on the quarterback. Jones will undergo an MRI later on Monday, and Belichick is holding out any statements on the injury until he gets those results.

"We'll go through the process and see where we're at this morning," said Belichick. "But nothing definitive at this point."

That didn't keep reporters from trying to pry a little more info out of the coach. But Belichick had nothing to offer up.

"Before we get any more information, I'm not going to speculate wildly what it could be," said Belichick.

He actually threw out "wild speculation" again later in the video conference, and didn't get any more inquiries on Jones.

Asked what veteran backup Brian Hoyer could bring to the offense should he need to step in for Jones, all Belichick would say was: "Brian has a lot of experience in the offense."

Shortly after Sunday's loss, it was reported that Jones was likely dealing with a high-ankle sprain. We're just going to have to wait until later Monday to get any official word on the quarterback's condition.