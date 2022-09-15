Watch CBS News
Mac Jones missed Thursday's practice due to illness, still expected to play Sunday

BOSTON -- Mac Jones and the Patriots are looking to even up their record at 1-1 this week. But the quarterback wasn't at practice on Thursday as the team works toward that goal.

After fully participating in Wednesday's practice, Jones was absent from the practice field on Thursday due to illness.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Jones was dealing with an upset stomach on Thursday. ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss reported a short time later that Jones isn't expected to miss Sunday's game against the Steelers.   

Jones did suffer a back injury in last Sunday's loss in Miami, one that required him to undergo X-ray testing in the stadium. But he reported the next day that he was feeling better and that he'd be good to go on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Jones completed 21 of his 30 passes for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's loss in Miami.

