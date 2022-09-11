Mac Jones heads to X-ray room after Patriots lose in Miami

BOSTON -- Sunday afternoon was a rough one for the New England Patriots, and it may have gotten a bit worse after the game.

Following the Patriots' 20-7 loss to the Dolphins in Miami to start their season, second-year quarterback Mac Jones was seen by reporters heading to the X-ray room for evaluation.

Mac Jones just walked through the tunnel and into the X-Ray room here at Hard Rock Stadium. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 11, 2022

The quarterback exited the X-ray room after several minutes and returned to the Patriots' locker room.

Jones completed 21 of his 30 passes on Sunday for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked twice, and he never left the game with injury. He seemed prepared to go back on the field if the Patriots' defense had been able to stop the Miami offense in the final minutes of the game.

This is a developing story. More to come.