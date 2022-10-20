Report: Mac Jones "expects" to be available for Patriots vs. Bears

Brenden Schooler is having fun with his viral moment with Bill Belichick

BOSTON -- The needle continues to point in the direction of Mac Jones starting for the Patriots this week against the Bears.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday that Jones "expects to be available" for Monday night's game at Gillette Stadium.

News story: QB Mac Jones expects to be available Monday night vs. the Bears, per sources, with a final hurdle to be cleared this week in practice. https://t.co/zwdDLgumzM — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 20, 2022

"Jones, who has been inactive the past three games, has told teammates his recovery from a high left ankle sprain he suffered Sept. 25 has progressed, with a final hurdle to be cleared in practice," Reiss wrote.

The report, though, doesn't include the expectations from the team on Jones' status, and Bill Belichick has opted to not deal in hypotheticals when publicly asked about potential options at quarterback this week.

Reiss' report comes a day after Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported that Jones was at "85 to 90 percent" health in his recovery from the high ankle sprain.

Rookie Bailey Zappe has handled fill-in duties quite well for the Patriots, winning both of his starts over the past two weeks while protecting the ball and keeping the offense moving. That performance by Zappe could give the Patriots some more to consider as Jones works his way back to full strength on the practice field. But typically, Belichick has played players when they are healthy enough to do so.

Jones got off to a rough start in his second NFL season, throwing just two touchdowns and five interceptions while steering the Patriots to a 1-2 record before suffering his injury in Week 3.