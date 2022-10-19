Report: Mac Jones at "85 to 90 percent," is "open" to playing vs. Bears

BOSTON -- Mac Jones has missed the last three games for the Patriots, after suffering a high ankle sprain late vs. the Ravens in Week 3. We now finally have some picture of where Jones is at in his recovery.

According to Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed, Jones is at "85 to 90 percent" in terms of health. With the Patriots' next game being a Monday Night Football matchup with the Chicago Bears, Jones is "open" to playing in the game.

#Patriots Mac Jones is currently at 85-to-90 percent, according to a source. It's up to the team whether or not he plays Monday against the Bears. He's been open to playing through the ankle injury. https://t.co/vZVnbfncjc — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 19, 2022

Jones was obviously close to being able to play last week, as he flew to Cleveland with the team and wasn't deemed out until the inactives list was released 90 minutes before kickoff. Another week of healing looks as though it should be enough for the second-year QB to get back on the field.

The Patriots won't hit the practice field until Thursday, but considering Jones participated in a limited capacity for all of last week, it's fair to surmise he'll be in a similar situation this week.

"I have total trust in Mac and our conversations over the last couple of years. We'll see how it goes," head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday when asked about listening to Jones' input on his status. "We're not practicing [Wednesday]. Getting a jump on the Bears in meetings and film work and practice tomorrow. Give you the injury report tomorrow, but really there is nothing to talk about today."

In Jones' absence, rookie Bailey Zappe has performed well. Since filling in for the concussed Brian Hoyer in Week 4, Zappe has completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 596 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He's 2-0 in his two starts.

Zappe has proven that he's capable of leading the Patriots to victories -- albeit against bad Lions and Browns teams -- in Jones' absence, which may make the team's decision-makers consider giving Jones even more time to rest, considering the 2-4 Bears seem like a very beatable opponent this week.

What the team decides, we'll likely find out Monday evening. For now, though, it looks as though Jones has recovered enough to play in a game.