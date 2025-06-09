Lynnfield students "shocked" and "embarrassed" by workers' alleged racist words at graduation

People in Lynnfield are weighing in on some very disturbing and racist remarks that were caught on video allegedly by some town workers who have been placed on administrative leave.

It happened on Friday as employees were setting up for the Lynnfield High School graduation. A camera set up for a live stream of the ceremony caught audio of the comments as video showed workers unfolding chairs on the school's football field.

Michael Murphy is the school class president and spoke at the graduation. "It honestly shocked me, I just can't people would say stuff like that," he said.

Murphy said none of the students were aware of the incident until after the graduation ceremony. "I can't believe that they would say such things like that. It obviously does not resemble us as a town and definitely not a class," Murphy said.

Graduate Lily White says she was also shocked when she saw the video and feels the comments don't represent school or the town of Lynnfield. "It was kind of crazy and quite disrespectful. Definitely the right thing to suspend them from their job. I just think it was very disrespectful, and kind of embarrassed about the town," White said.

Workers placed on administrative leave

The video was eventually taken down, but not before other people saw it on social media. Town officials say the workers have been identified and have been placed on administrative leave, though they are not saying how many are involved.

Two town workers seen on video setting up graduation at Lynnfield High School. CBS Boston

Lynnfield Town Administrator Robert Dolan and Assistant Town Administrator Robert Curtin released a statement saying, "We, as town leaders, stand together in outrage over what has been reported this evening and wish to state emphatically that racist language and behavior has no place in our town and will be dealt with immediately."

Georgeann Lieb says she's saddened over the situation and feels the students deserve better. "For Lynnfield and any area in the state we got to realize what we are saying and what is spoken outwardly because you do not know who is listening," Lieb said.

Murphy hopes people will walk away with a more important message. "Just don't be hateful and treat everyone equally," Murphy said.

The names of the individuals who have been place on administrative leave have yet been released. The incident remains under investigation by the town and police and select board.