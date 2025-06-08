Workers' "racist words" caught on high school graduation live stream, Massachusetts town says

An unknown number of employees were placed on administrative leave after they were allegedly captured on a live stream making racist remarks while setting up for a Massachusetts high school graduation.

It happened Friday ahead of the Lynnfield High School graduation.

A camera was set up to stream the ceremony for people at home to watch. The feed was rolling with audio and video while town workers could be seen setting up chairs.

Lynnfield High School graduation

According to a statement by the Lynnfield Town Administrator Robert Dolan and Assistant Town Administrator Robert Curtin, the workers can be heard "using inappropriate and racist words." The remarks were heard by people who were waiting to watch the graduation, the town said.

In the statement, the town officials said the employees have been identified and placed on administrative leave, pending a full investigation.

"We, as town leaders, stand together in outrage over what has been reported this evening and wish to state emphatically that racist language and behavior has no place in our town and will be dealt with immediately," the statement said. "It is especially regrettable that this incident took place on what is and should be a night to celebrate our incredible seniors. Such incidents, however, must be confronted directly and openly and a full investigation and appropriate action will be taken."

Lynnfield School Committee member response

The town did not specify how many employees have been placed on leave or identify them.

School Committee member Jamie Hayman issued a statement following the incident.

"We can't ignore the fact that this incident took place at a school event and students were watching. By now, hundreds of Lynnfield Public Schools students have heard these words. And just as importantly, they are now watching what we do next," Hayman said. "If we treat this only as a personnel issue, we miss a critical opportunity, to lead, to grow, and to teach. We must show our students that their community stands firmly against hate and discrimination."

No further information is currently available.