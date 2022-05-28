Lynn police investigating fatal shooting on Western Avenue
LYNN - Police are investing a fatal shooting behind a Western Avenue building.
Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 11 p.m. Friday evening and found a 32-year-old man shot to death in the parking lot. Police have not released the man's name.
Police said they don't believe the shooting is random and the investigation is continuing. No arrests have been made.
