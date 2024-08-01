Man accused of killing brother's pregnant girlfriend in Lynn

LYNN - Zachary Vozzella, 26, has been charged with the murder of his brother's pregnant girlfriend, 25-year-old Brianna Welsh. After a wellbeing call from her mother, Welsh's body was discovered in a Lynn apartment Wednesday morning where she lived with the brothers.

"Brianna was discovered in her apartment deceased as a result of what appeared to be multiple sharp force injuries," said prosecutor Kate MacDougall.

Brother accused of assault

Prosecutors say Vozzella, who had been homeless, was in the apartment Tuesday when his brother, Brendon, allegedly assaulted Brianna who was three months pregnant. She then sought treatment at a local hospital and was released. They say Zachary first claimed he never saw the victim again, but then allegedly changed his story.

Zachary Vozzella is charged with murdering his brother's girlfriend, who was pregnant. CBS Boston

"This defendant indicated he'd actually been at the apartment on the Lynnway from 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., but claimed he never saw Brianna, which was contradicted by the cab driver who dropped her off at about 6:10 p.m.," MacDougall said.

At the time, Vozzella's brother was in police custody for the assault charge. Prosecutors say Lynn Police have surveillance of Zachary Vozzella arriving at a relative's apartment with bags of belongings -- including the discovery of a bloody knife and clothing.

His attorney said there shouldn't be a rush to judgment.

"He's very, very sad about the whole, not only his own circumstances, but that someone died and that his brother's in trouble. So everywhere he looks at is just sadness," Defense Attorney Francisco Napolitano said.

Napolitano also said that Vozzella denies that he is responsible.

"Struggling to process this"

Brianna Welsh grew up on the Cape, and a former teacher of hers was stunned by the murder -- saying that she was a good and caring person. "She would do anything for anybody, so I think that's the impact that she had," said former teacher George Sowpell. "That's why I think people are struggling to process this."

Prosecutors said it appears the victim wanted her boyfriend out of the apartment after the alleged assault, and wanted Zachary Vozzella out even before that.

"There's no indication right now on why something like this should have happened," Napolitano said.