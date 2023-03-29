Woman killed while crossing Lynn street in hit-and-run crash

Police search for driver after woman killed while crossing Lynn street

LYNN – Police said a driver took off after hitting and killing a woman who was crossing the street in Lynn early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. The woman was crossing Western Ave. when she was hit.

Police said the driver left the area after the crash,

Lynn police are working to find surveillance video of the car involved.

The area was closed at Ballad Street while Lynn police investigated, but has since reopened.

"Obviously Western Ave. is an extremely busy roadway, especially early in the morning as people are getting to work. So that is a busy area," Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec said.

Police believe the driver fled toward Saugus.

No further details are currently available. Kmiec said the driver could face charges of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury and potentially others.