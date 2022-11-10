No working smoke detectors in Lynn house fire that killed 3-year-old girl
LYNN - Investigators say the fire that killed 3-year-old Andrea Diaz in Lynn on Tuesday morning is not considered suspicious.
The State Fire Marshal said it does not know the exact cause of the fire on Circuit Avenue, only that it started outside the home.
Investigators were unable to rule out factors such as smoking materials or an electrical event. Nothing was found to suggest it was set deliberately.
There were no working smoke detectors in the home.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.