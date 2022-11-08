'Heartbreaking tragedy,' Young girl found dead in fire that destroyed Lynn home

LYNN - A young girl died in a fire that destroyed a home in Lynn early Tuesday morning.

Flames broke out inside the house on Circuit Avenue around 4 a.m. It took about 45 minutes before firefighters brought it under control. Hours later, investigators said one person inside was still unaccounted for.

They initially didn't release any information about that person, but police said Tuesday afternoon a "young female child" was found dead inside. Her name and age have not been released yet.

"Our hearts go out to this child's loved ones," said Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer. "On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community."

Everyone else in the house escaped safely.

Fire broke out at the house on Circuit Avenue around 4 a.m. Courtesy Photo

There's no word yet on how or where the fire started.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy for the family affected and for our community," Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family as they deal with this unthinkable loss, and we wish all those affected a speedy and full recovery."