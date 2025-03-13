What time is the lunar eclipse around Boston, and will the weather cooperate for the "Blood Worm Moon"?

It doesn't rank nearly as "cool" or visually stunning as a total solar eclipse, but a total lunar eclipse is still a very fun and easy-to-view event. Tonight's lunar eclipse of the Worm Moon is positioned perfectly across the United States allowing for nearly everyone to get a view.

In the Boston area, the entire event happens after midnight, specifically between 1:09 a.m. and 4:47 a.m.

Totality occurs between 2:26 a.m. and 3:31 a.m., this is when the moon will be completely within the Earth's shadow.

Lunar eclipse of the Blood Worm Moon

Instead of being completely invisible and dark to the naked eye, the moon will take on a reddish glow, hence the nickname "blood moon." This occurs because of something called "Rayleigh Scattering."

As the sun, Earth and moon form a direct line, some of the sunlight passes around the Earth's atmosphere and gets scattered in different directions. The shorter blue and violet wavelengths are scattered more strongly and do not reach the surface of the moon.

The colors with longer wavelengths like reds and oranges are able to pass through our atmosphere and then get refracted around Earth and make it all the way to the moon's surface.

Weather forecast for total lunar eclipse

This sounds great, right? But a word of caution before you set your alarm or pull an all-nighter: Clouds are a major concern tonight in southern New England.

Those living in southeastern Massachusetts are almost certain to be clouded in and miss the show.

Similar story along the immediate coastline including downtown Boston. Your odds of getting any significant breaks in the clouds are not good.

The farther northwest you live, the better the chance of having some sort of view. Your odds are about 50-50 around Route 495 from Lowell to Marlboro and also in Worcester and central Massachusetts.

If you are lucky enough to catch a glimpse, send our team a pic. You can reach us at weather@wbztv.com.

Warmer weather in the forecast for Massachusetts

Next up, spring fever.

We are expecting above average temperatures for much of the next couple weeks.

Average highs are only in the mid 40s right now, but we will spend much of the next few weeks in the 50s and 60s.

Finally, after months of persistent cold, the jet stream has shifted and the eastern United States is now favored for an early start to spring.

When is the vernal equinox?

Right on cue, the astronomical start of spring, otherwise known as the vernal equinox, arrives early next Thursday morning.

This is the day when the suns rays are located directly over the equator and the Earth starts its tilt toward the sun in the Northern Hemisphere.

We have a real chance at hitting 70 degrees at some point next week, perhaps very close to the equinox, that would be the earliest Boston has done so in four years if it were to occur.

No more snow?

So, all this warmth in the forecast begs the question, are we done with snow this season?

On average, our last inch of snow in Boston occurs around mid-March and the last measurable snow a few weeks later.

However, given the odds are next to nil for any snow in southern New England in the next two weeks, there is a good chance we have seen the last of any significant snowfall this season. Crazy things can happen in April (see April Fools in 1997), but odds of any real snow drop off fast by that point.

It is likely safe to take the snow sticks out of the driveway and power down the snowblower for the year (famous last words). For now, keep a shovel handy just in case Mother Nature gets any last-minute crazy ideas.

