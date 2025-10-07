Bolton police chief Luke Hamburger dies suddenly; remembered as "a leader of true integrity"

Bolton police chief Luke Hamburger, who died suddenly over the weekend, is being remembered for his leadership by law enforcement agencies across central Massachusetts.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our Chief of Police, Luke Hamburger, who died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 5," the town announced in a statement.

Hamburger had served with the department since 2005 and became chief in 2024.

"He was a lovely person"

"As a leader, he combined warmth with strength, and his commitment to community policing and public safety made our town a better place," the town said. "He was a lovely person whose presence brought out the best in those around him."

To the Bolton Community: It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our Chief of Police, Luke... Posted by Bolton Town Hall on Monday, October 6, 2025

Flags in town were lowered to half-staff in mourning. A procession carrying Hamburger's casket from Leominster to Worcester passed through Bolton earlier on Tuesday.

The town did not give a cause of death. Services are being planned to honor the chief.

Remembering Police Chief Luke Hamburger

Police departments from around the region shared their condolences for Hamburger's wife and son on social media.

"Luke had worked with some of our current officers and he left an indelible mark on them and everyone else he came in contact with," the Millbury Police Department posted. "A leader of true integrity who showed up in the drop of a hat and would do anything for anyone at anytime."

The Petersham Police Department said Hamburger has been "a friend and colleague for many years."

"His dedication to 'the job' and his community always shined through," the department stated. "We will miss you Chief."

In Sturbridge, the police chief called Hamburger a "dedicated public servant."

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Bolton Police Department, Chief Hamburger's family, and all who had the honor of knowing and working alongside him," Chief Earl Dessert said.