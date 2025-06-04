Lucas Giolito knocked around by Angels for seven runs while recording just five outs

The Boston Red Sox were looking to avoid a series sweep by the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. But starting pitcher Lucas Giolito didn't put them in the best position to succeed after getting absolutely rocked in the first and second innings.

Giolito gave up seven runs off eight hits while recording just five outs to begin Wednesday afternoon's matinee at Fenway Park. The Angels feasted on a number of meatballs by Giolito as six of Los Angeles' hits went for extra bases. That tied the career-high for Giolito, which he matched in just 1.2 innings.

He received a round of boos from the Fenway Faithful as he allowed four runs in the first inning, and again when he left after getting tagged for three more runs in the top of the second.

Lucas Giolito rocked by Angels in first inning

The Red Sox were already in a 4-0 hole before most fans could even get to their seats at Fenway Park. Zach Neto started the game by ripping a double to left field off a Giolito fastball, and the shortstop scored on the next pitch when Nolan Schanuel scorched a double of his own to center.

It put the Angels up 1-0 and made it eight straight Red Sox home games where their opposition has scored first. But the Angels weren't done yet.

Mike Trout followed with a single to left, before Tyler Ward launched a three-run homer into the Green Monster seats to give Los Angeles a 4-0 advantage. All of that came off Giolito's first 13 pitches, before the righty had even recorded an out for Boston.

Giolito surrendered five straight hits to start Wednesday's game, and needed 23 pitches to get out of the first inning.

Red Sox fight back, but Giolito wastes it

The Boston offense saw that 4-0 hole as a challenge and bailed out Giolito by plating five runs in the bottom of the first off L.A. starter Jose Soriano. Jarren Duran started with a leadoff single, followed by a Rafael Devers walk. Duran scored on an RBI single by Wilyer Abreu, making it a 4-1 game.

A Carlos Narvaez single loaded the bases for Boston, and rookie Marcelo Mayer recorded his first career RBI when he drew a walk that plated Devers. Abraham Toro made it a 4-3 game with an RBI single, and David Hamilton put the Red Sox ahead, 5-4, two batters later with a two-run double.

But that 5-4 Boston lead didn't last long, because Giolito served some more meatballs in the top of the second. No. 9 hitter Kevin Newman led off the frame with a double, and scored when Neto tripled deep off the wall in center to tie the game at 5-5. Schanuel ripped his second double in as many at-bats to score Neto and give the Angels a 6-5 edge, and scored two batters later on a sac fly by Ward to make it a 7-5 game.

That was enough for Boston manager Alex Cora, who lifted Giolito after 43 pitches. The veteran pitcher clearly didn't have it Wednesday, as he generated just one swing and miss in his brief outing.

Giolito has now made seven starts for Boston this season, and has failed to pitch at least five innings in four of them. He has given up nine first-inning runs this season.

Short outings have plagued the Red Sox rotation all season, and Cora will once again have to ask a lot of his bullpen on Wednesday as the team tries to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Angels.