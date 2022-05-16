Watch CBS News
Moped driver injured after crash involving school bus in Lowell

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

LOWELL -- A moped driver was seriously hurt in a crash with a school bus Monday morning in Lowell.

The moped hit the back of the bus, a spokesperson from Lowell Public Schools said. The driver slid under the bus and needed to be med-flighted to a Boston hospital because of their injuries.

There were nine Cardinal O'Connell School pre-k students on the bus at the time. None of them were hurt and the school does not believe any of them saw the crash.

"As is protocol, the children remained on the bus while the accident was being investigated by police. The police and fire departments were there to support the children," the school said.

After about 20 minutes, a different bus and a police escort brought the children to school.

First published on May 16, 2022 / 6:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

