Lowell High School boys soccer hopes to repeat their undefeated season this year

Lowell High School's boys soccer team says their chemistry is the reason behind their success

The Lowell High School boys soccer team in Lowell, Massachusetts is hoping to repeat its undefeated regular season record from last year.

"It's like a once in a lifetime opportunity that we had," said senior Ikaro Dasilva about the team's 18-0 season.

Team members said their hard work brings them to practice but it's their brotherhood that wins them games.

"We just had a lot of team bonding, team chemistry, everything was on and off the field," said Dasilva, one of four seniors on this year's team along with Alexander Garcia, Ty Picanso and Bryan Monsalve.

"These boys came in the first day of preseason. They came in shape, ready to go, they knew what they wanted," said head coach Belmiro Bettencourt.

They've still had setbacks. After their undefeated regular season last year, they fell short in the playoffs, losing a game that was well within their reach.

"We weren't supposed to lose that game," said Dasilva, who said it makes him more motivated for this upcoming year.

Despite losing some star players who graduated in the spring, the Red Raiders said their team is back on the field and ready to win it all.

"I'm not worried," said Garcia. "We still have a lot of key guys on the team."

"We've just got to work hard for it," said Dasilva. "Last year, we were hungry for everything."

