Contestant on "Love On the Spectrum" from Massachusetts hopes to change perception of autism

A student at a Massachusetts college is a contestant on the upcoming season of "Love On the Spectrum" and she's hoping to to break down stereotypes for those living with autism.

Pari, a local student at Lesley University, is not only seeking love but also bringing a unique perspective to the show as a member of the queer community. As someone on the autism spectrum, Pari's story is one of navigating life, love, and stereotypes.

"I used to think I was the only one who liked the things I liked or felt so alone," said Pari. "I never knew there were so many other people on the spectrum too."

Passion for trains

Her involvement in the show aims to challenge the way autism is portrayed and to broaden the narrative of who can fall in love. But it is not just about breaking down barriers. Pari's biggest passion in life is something many might not expect: trains. Specifically, the trains of Boston's famous "T" system. Her connection to the trains is more than just a hobby; it is a passion that she holds dear to her heart. She hoped to find a partner who shares that same love for trains, and without spoiling the show, it seems like she was successful.

Pari told WBZ-TV her new partner is perfect.

"She wears blue a lot and I wear purple," she said. "She's like the Amtrak to my Commuter Rail."

Hopes to have a positive impact

It is a bold step for Pari to put her journey in front of the world, but she is determined that it will have a positive impact. She said she has experienced bullying in the past, and believes this show will make a statement for her.

"There's some bullies who have said, 'You're weird for liking trains because you're a girl' and stuff and nasty comments, the trolls and haters. But I hope this will show them that I can be who I want to be and break down stereotypes. You can like trains, you can like princesses, nobody's ever too old or too young for that."

Fans can catch Pari in the season premiere of "Love on the Spectrum" on April 2 on Netflix.