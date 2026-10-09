Boston to install bike lanes in area where cycling advocate Louisa Gag was hit and killed by truck

Nearly three months after cyclist and transportation planner Louisa Gag was struck and killed by a truck at Tremont and Parker streets, Boston officials are preparing to make safety improvements in the Mission Hill area.

The planned changes aim to improve conditions for cyclists, pedestrians and other road users at the busy intersection where residents have raised safety concerns for years.

City Councilwoman Erin Murphy has advocated for updates to the area's bike lanes. She told WBZ-TV that the process has taken too long.

"Obviously there was a tragic death here, but there have been safety concerns in this area for a long time, from Mission Hill residents, from bikers," Murphy said.

In September, residents took matters into their own hands, using duct tape to create makeshift bike lane changes in an effort to address safety concerns.

"They're real concerns, and I do feel like the city should have evaluated and addressed the safety issues in this area sooner," Murphy said.

The city plans to introduce several changes along Tremont Street, from Terrace Street to Parker Street. The improvements include parking-protected bike lanes, white paint to increase visibility at intersections, expanded pedestrian space using tactical tan paint and a restriction on eastbound left turns from Tremont Street onto Parker Street toward Roxbury Crossing.

Construction is slated to begin Tuesday.

Cycling and pedestrian safety advocates welcomed the planned improvements, saying the intersection deserves greater attention and a design that prioritizes vulnerable road users.

"We are just really grateful that this intersection is going to be getting the attention it deserves and some really thoughtful consideration for what needs to happen in order to make pedestrians, cyclists and micro-mobility users safer," said Tiffany Cogell, executive director of the Boston Cyclists Union.

In a statement sent to WBZ-TV, Boston Chief of Streets Chris Osgood said the project is intended to improve the corridor for residents and all road users while creating opportunities for additional safety upgrades.

"The safety improvements and design changes on Tremont Street in the Roxbury Crossing area will make the corridor work better for residents and all road users, while laying the groundwork for additional improvements in this area in the future," Osgood said.

Residents in Mission Hill are expected to meet early in the week to discuss the planned changes and how they could benefit drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The project follows years of concerns about traffic and street safety in the area, intensified by Gag's death.