Unauthorized bike lane installed at Boston intersection where cyclist died in July

Two months after cycling advocate and Boston Transportation Department planner Louisa Gag was killed by a truck at a Mission Hill intersection, advocates have taken street safety into their own hands.

Activists installed makeshift bike lanes using green and white duct tape at the corner of Tremont and Parker streets.

An unauthorized bike lane was installed on the corner of Tremont and Parker streets in Boston. CBS Boston

Peter Chung, who installed a "ghost bike" memorial at the intersection, said the temporary lanes draw attention to the need for safer streets.

"No one at the City Hall really cares to do anything to make improvements," said Chung. "So we're trying to do what we can to make the streets safer."

In a letter following the fatal crash, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city would evaluate safety and urban design near the intersection.

"In close coordination with the ongoing law enforcement investigation, the city will conduct a comprehensive safety and urban design evaluation of the Tremont Street corridor in Mission Hill to identify important fixes," Wu wrote.

The makeshift bike lanes have drawn criticism from Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy, who said residents cannot make unauthorized changes to traffic patterns.

"Residents are at their wit's end. I get it, but to take it into your own hands and to change the traffic patterns with duct tape that looks like permanent markings is not OK," said Murphy.

Murphy filed an emergency hearing order concerning unauthorized bike lanes. She said the markings may have caused confusion that contributed to a scooter rider being struck Wednesday.

"Residents may feel like not enough is going to be done, but we have a transportation department, and the engineers have to do their job," Murphy said. "And if changes are needed, we need to go through the proper channels."

The dispute highlights tensions between residents and city officials over how quickly changes should be made to improve safety at the intersection where Gag was killed. While advocates are calling for immediate action, city officials say street changes must be evaluated and implemented through proper channels.