Lookout Farm anticipates big crowds with potentially dry weekend ahead

NATICK – With a potentially dry weather weekend for most of the state, Lookout Farm in Natick is excited for what could be the first weekend stretch of good fall business this year.

"So, it looks like we might have two consecutive dry days at the farm this weekend, or at least that's the hope," Lookout Farm operations manager Jay Mofenson told WBZ Friday.

As we've all witnessed, the fall so far has been defined by rainy weekends and unseasonal warmth. "We've been cooped up, [it's] crowded everywhere you go, cause everyone's got to move inside at one point or another. Not much cookouts," said Maura from Braintree.

While the foliage season isn't expected to bring much to look at compared to years past, WBZ meteorologists say this could be a better weekend for fall foliage in southern and central New England, meaning this weekend really could be the pick of the season.

Mofenson tells WBZ on the few weekend days where the weather has been just right, the farm has been swarmed. "So, you have one spotty day, and everyone has the same idea," he explained. "The sunshine is beautiful, and they want to be outside. I totally understand that. So, what we do is we see what's in the forecast for me to staff accordingly."

That means great news for this weekend – where the farm expects to see big numbers.