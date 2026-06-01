New remote terminal for Logan Airport opens today in Massachusetts. Here's how it works and who can use it.

A first-in-the-nation remote terminal for Logan Airport is opening today in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Instead of having to go through security in Boston, certain travelers and their luggage will be able to go through a TSA screening at the remote terminal, and then board a bus for "straight to gate service" at Logan, 23 miles away.

"This is going to be a game-changer for so many people," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said.

Here's how it works.

Where is the Logan Airport remote terminal?

The remote terminal is located at 19 Flutie Pass in Framingham. It's a separate facility from the nearby Logan Express Framingham location.

Logan Airport Remote Terminal in Framingham, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Who can use the Logan remote terminal?

For now, only JetBlue and Delta passengers who have flights between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. can use the remote terminal service.

How does the Logan Airport remote terminal work?

Passengers can check in their bags at the remote terminal before being screened by security. TSA PreCheck will also be available at the remote terminal.

"After you drop your bags off and get your boarding pass, you'll go through a full TSA screening checkpoint lane, very similar to like you would at the airport," MassPort's Peter Howe explained.

TSA security at the remote terminal CBS Boston

Passengers will then wait in a holding room that's similar to an airport gate before boarding a secure Logan Express bus. The buses can carry 55 passengers each and will run every hour from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. to the airport. The bus takes travelers directly to their terminal at Logan, past airport security.

"For those of you who like aviation, you're going to be [dropped off] ramp-side, so you'll be among the airplanes, walking up," said Daniel Blake, JetBlue's VP of airport experience. "It's going to be a pretty cool sight."

How do you buy Logan remote terminal tickets, and what do they cost?

Tickets to use the remote terminal can be bought online at LoganRemote.com up to 90 days or 90 minutes before your flight.

They cost $9 each way, and kids under 18 ride free with a ticketed family member.

How early should I get to the remote terminal for my flight at Logan?

When buying a ticket, the system will recommend a bus time based on your flight information. It will suggest a bus that arrives at the airport at least 45 minutes before your flight takes off.

A Logan Express bus at the new remote airport terminal. CBS Boston

Parking at the Logan remote terminal

There are about 400 parking spots available at the remote terminal for $7 a day. Comparatively, it costs $46 a day to park at a Logan garage.

You can reserve a parking space online when booking your remote terminal ticket.