Watch CBS News
Local News

Gun found in New Hampshire man's carry-on at Logan Airport

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FAA grilled after series of airline scares at Logan Airport
FAA grilled after series of airline scares at Logan Airport 02:39

BOSTON - The TSA discovered a gun in a New Hampshire man's carry-on bag at Logan Airport on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene and interviewed the 55-year-old passenger. They did a background check on the man and seized the .45 caliber revolver.

"Once again our officers are on top of preventing a firearm from entering the secure area of the airport," said Bob Allison, TSA's Federal Security Director for Massachusetts, in a statement. "When traveling with a firearm, gun owners need to have a permit to carry, and ensure the firearm is in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only. Finally, they need to declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking their bag at the ticket counter."

This was the fourth gun discovered at a Logan security checkpoint this year. Last year, 31 guns were detected at Logan. 

A first offense for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint can result in a fine ranging from $3,000 to $15,000.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 2:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.