Gun found in New Hampshire man's carry-on at Logan Airport

BOSTON - The TSA discovered a gun in a New Hampshire man's carry-on bag at Logan Airport on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene and interviewed the 55-year-old passenger. They did a background check on the man and seized the .45 caliber revolver.

"Once again our officers are on top of preventing a firearm from entering the secure area of the airport," said Bob Allison, TSA's Federal Security Director for Massachusetts, in a statement. "When traveling with a firearm, gun owners need to have a permit to carry, and ensure the firearm is in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only. Finally, they need to declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking their bag at the ticket counter."

This was the fourth gun discovered at a Logan security checkpoint this year. Last year, 31 guns were detected at Logan.

A first offense for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint can result in a fine ranging from $3,000 to $15,000.