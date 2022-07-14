Watch CBS News
Local News

Local shelters waive adoption fees for guinea pigs, rabbits

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Shelters in Boston and Salem are waiving adoption fees for rabbits and guinea pigs this weekend.

adoptablesmall-animals.jpg
Some of the animals available for adoption include Joey, described as a social guinea pig, and Mint, a baby bunny. MSPCA-Angell

MSCPA's adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received more than 210 guinea pigs and rabbits in the last three months. The shelters say the small animals stay about twice as long as dogs and cats.

On Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, adoptions for rabbits, normally $85, and guinea pigs, normally $30, will be free at the shelters. Advanced registration is required at mspca.org/feewaived

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 3:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.