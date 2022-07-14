Local shelters waive adoption fees for guinea pigs, rabbits

BOSTON - Shelters in Boston and Salem are waiving adoption fees for rabbits and guinea pigs this weekend.

Some of the animals available for adoption include Joey, described as a social guinea pig, and Mint, a baby bunny. MSPCA-Angell

MSCPA's adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received more than 210 guinea pigs and rabbits in the last three months. The shelters say the small animals stay about twice as long as dogs and cats.

On Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, adoptions for rabbits, normally $85, and guinea pigs, normally $30, will be free at the shelters. Advanced registration is required at mspca.org/feewaived.