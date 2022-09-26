Watch CBS News
Local News

Local Salvation Army volunteers go to Puerto Rico to help Hurricane Fiona recovery

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Local Salvation Army volunteers go to Puerto Rico to help Hurricane Fiona recovery
Local Salvation Army volunteers go to Puerto Rico to help Hurricane Fiona recovery 00:21

BOSTON -- Local volunteers from the Salvation Army are making a difference as Puerto Rico recovers from Hurricane Fiona. Four people from Massachusetts are already on the island and a fifth will arrive on Monday. 

So far, the workers have served more than 10,000 meals along with providing generators, hygiene supplies, and clothing 

About 50% of the island is still without power. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 10:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.