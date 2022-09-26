Local Salvation Army volunteers go to Puerto Rico to help Hurricane Fiona recovery
BOSTON -- Local volunteers from the Salvation Army are making a difference as Puerto Rico recovers from Hurricane Fiona. Four people from Massachusetts are already on the island and a fifth will arrive on Monday.
So far, the workers have served more than 10,000 meals along with providing generators, hygiene supplies, and clothing
About 50% of the island is still without power.
