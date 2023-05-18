Local farmers concerned about plunging temperatures affecting crops

TYNGSBORO - Wednesday night into Thursday morning is set to be a very chilly one, with it dropping into the 20s in spots, and many local farmers are concerned about their crops.

At Parlee Farm in Tyngsboro, this is nothing new. Owner Mark Parlee lost his peach crop back in February due to one bitterly cold night and he's not taking any chances this time.

He said he's especially concerned about his blueberries and strawberries because they're lower to the ground. He's planning on turning the sprinklers on to coat the berries and his apples in ice. He said a coat of ice is the standard defense when the temperatures go below freezing.

"And when we're pumping water, the action of water turning to ice releases heat," said Parlee.

What makes things even more challenging is the farm is in a valley and the recent weather has been very dry. Parlee said he hopes the wind sticks around to stir the air.