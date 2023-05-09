Watch CBS News
Woman dies from attempt to start campfire in Maine

CHINA, Maine - A 46-year-old woman has died from injuries suffered during an attempt to start a campfire in Maine. Liza Bragg, of Albion, sustained fatal burns at the D&R Campground in the town of China, the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

First responders arrived to the scene on Pellerin Drive after 10 p.m. Friday. Bragg had been standing nearby "while someone else was trying to get the fire started," the department said.

Other people at the campsite called 911. Paramedics took Bragg to a local hospital and then the Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she died.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident. 

