Linus Ullmark good to go for Bruins in Game 3 vs. Panthers

BOSTON -- There will be no change in net for the Bruins in Game 3 against the Panthers. Linus Ullmark will be between the pipes for Boston as the series continues in Sunrise, Florida on Friday night.

Ullmark was a game-time decision for Friday night's tilt after he didn't partake in Friday's morning skate. But No. 35 led the Bruins out to the ice ahead of the Game 3 matchup, indicating that he'll be Boston's starting netminder.

Ullmark started the first two games of the series, which is tied 1-1 heading into Friday night's game. He made 31 saves in the Boston's 3-1 win in Game 1 to earn his first career playoff victory, but surrendered five goals on 29 shots in Boston's Game 2 loss on Wednesday.

Ullmark is the favorite to take home the Vezina Trophy after an incredible regular season where he won the goaltending triple crown, leading the NHL with 40 wins (part of a 40-6-1 record), a .938 save percentage, and 1.89 goals against average.

With Ullmark starting Game 3, Jeremy Swayman will remain the backup. The 24-year-old had a stellar campaign behind Ullmark during the regular season, going 24-6-4 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.27 goals against average.