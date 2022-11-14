Linus Ullmark named NHL's second star of week after 3-0 week for Bruins

BOSTON -- Not much is getting by Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark these days. On Monday, he was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week after leading Boston to a trio of victories.

Ullmark won all three of his starts in net for Boston last week, leading the team to victories over the Blues, the Flames, and the Canucks. He allowed just four goals off the 90 shots that he saw in those three games, tallying a 1.34 goals-against average and .956 save percentage for the week.

Ullmark gave up just one goal in each of his first two starts, turning away 26 shots in a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night before his 31-save effort in a 3-1 win over the Flames on Thursday. He capped off his week with 29 saves in a 5-2 win over the Canucks on Sunday night.

After 12 starts (and 13 total appearances) this season, Ullmark ranks in the top three in the NHL in wins (first with 11), goals-against average (second at 1.96), and save percentage (third at .963). He is just the 14th goaltender in NHL history to win 11 of his first 12 starts of a season.

Sunday night's win over Vancouver was Boston's ninth straight victory at home to start the season, setting a new franchise record. The Bruins are 14-2-0 on the season and lead the NHL with 28 points.

Colorado forward Mikko Rantanen (three goals, four assists) was the NHL's First Star of the Week, while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (two goals, six assists) took home Third Star honors.