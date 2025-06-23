Man critically injured at Lindt chocolate factory in New Hampshire

A man was critically injured in an incident at the Lindt chocolate factory in Stratham, New Hampshire on Monday.

Stratham Fire Chief Jeffrey Denton said that crews responded at about noon to the scene at One Fine Chocolate Place for a report of a person "trapped between a tractor trailer truck and the back of an 18-wheeler trailer."

Video from WBZ-TV's helicopter showed New Hampshire State Police troopers investigating the trailer. The North Hampton and Exeter fire departments also responded.

Police investigate a tractor-trailer at the Lindt chocolate factory in Stratham, New Hampshire. CBS Boston

Rescuers were able to free the man shortly after arriving on scene. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition.

"EMS crews from all 3 departments did an amazing job working together to re-establish a pulse," Denton said.

The man's identity has not been released. No other information about the incident was immediately available.

"We are hopeful that this patient will make a full recovery from his injuries and thank our responding Stratham members and mutual aid crews that were instrumental in a positive outcome," Denton said.

WBZ-TV has reached out to Lindt representatives for comment.

The Swiss chocolate maker opened its Stratham factory in 1989. The company says it produces more than 50,000 tons of chocolate in New Hampshire every year.