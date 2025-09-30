A Massachusetts woman wanted to make people laugh - so she wrote her own obituary

A Massachusetts woman is going out in her own words. Linda Murphy has become a posthumous viral sensation for a tongue-in-cheek self-obituary that has been published locally and nationally.

The "life of the party"

Murphy, who was raised in Framingham and lived in Boylston, not only wrote her own obituary, but she also picked out her own casket, chose the music at her funeral, and planned a dance party in her own honor.

"She was the life of the party. She was the party," said her daughter, Justine Hastings, with a laugh. "One of my favorite comments was, 'I just read this, and I just wish I could have had a glass of wine with her."

Murphy passed away following a battle with Bulbar ALS. She has been unable to speak for about a year now. When she first felt symptoms such as slurred speech and trouble swallowing, she went to the doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital with a request.

"(She) said, 'I have ALS. Prove me wrong.' And they did every single test, and she diagnosed herself," said Hastings, "That is the most 'my mom' thing she has ever done."

An obituary that went viral

Murphy was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and survived. The journey not only pushed Hastings to become a nurse, but it also prompted Linda to write a book about her battle. The tongue-in-cheek book, titled "F-Off Cancer," was written to show that people can still have fun while battling cancer. Her obituary carries some of the same humor.

"She starts the obituary, 'Well, if you are reading this, then it looks like I am dead. Wow. It actually happened. I died of FOMO due to complications of ALS," Hastings read from the start of her obituary before skipping down to this part: "I lived my life with two superpowers. My first of which everyone was jealous of, was that I could drink as much as I wanted and never seemed to get hungover. The real wonder is why I didn't die of liver failure."

As they read, people began to connect with a woman trapped in her own body, looking to go out on her own terms. Murphy wrote the obituary about six months ago when she could still type with her hands. By the end, she could only sign a few hand signals. She wrote about that trapped feeling in her obituary.

"The hardest thing up until the end is that people would say she looks so amazing. 'Oh, you look great! You're smiling! You're not sick! You're okay! But behind closed doors, the struggle was so real," Hastings said.

In her obituary, Murphy told people not to pay for flowers, but to buy scratch tickets and hand them out to total strangers. It is something she used to do while she was alive. Her family will continue the tradition in her honor.

