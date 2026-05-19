Lightning strikes home in Brookline, Massachusetts: "It shook the entire house"

A disruptive storm rolled through Greater Boston Tuesday night, leaving damage and thousands in the dark.

A home on Hammond Street in Brookline took a direct hit from lightning. Reece Whiton was in his kitchen when he saw two flashes of light. "It sounded almost like a gunshot, and there was like this bright blue flash of light," Whiton said.

Two powerful flashes of light, but what Whiton didn't know is that the lightning had blasted his bedroom to destruction. He was just feet away looking out at the storm.

Lightning struck a home on Hammond Street in Brookline, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"It shook the entire house and one of the covers on an outlet in the kitchen flew off," Whiton said. "We started to kind of smell this burning rubber ozone type thing, and we started to see smoke and then we are like OK we are getting out of here."

From powerful damage to power outages, the storm also left 62,000 people in the dark around Greater Boston.

It was chaos for drivers at the intersection on Hyde Park Avenue and Cummins with the traffic lights still not working for hours in the outage.

"That's bad, this is like a major intersection," said driver Kathleen Taylor. "There could be a bad accident there that's a major intersection."

By 9 p.m. Tuesday night, Eversource said they were about 99% back online with about 1,000 people still without power.

Those who were impacted were just glad everyone was safe. "It was kind of awe inspiring just like how much damage could happen so quickly and you're like at the mercy of chance itself," said Whiton.