Middle school students from Lexington, Massachusetts escape bus fire on New Hampshire highway

A tour bus carrying dozens of middle school students from Lexington, Massachusetts caught fire on I-93 north in Woodstock, New Hampshire on Friday night. An adult on the bus was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

At about 6:30 p.m., a caller reported to New Hampshire State Police that the bus was on fire and that those onboard, including children, were evacuating.

When firefighters arrived, the back of the bus was fully engulfed in flames. Troopers have determined the bus was carrying about 60 seventh and eighth grade students and adult staff members when the engine compartment began to smoke just south of Exit 32.

A bus carrying middle school students from Lexington, Massachusetts caught fire on I-93 in Woodstock, New Hampshire. Amelia Louise Tarling

"The driver of the bus pulled over, and all students and staff evacuated, while the bus continued to fill with smoke," New Hampshire State Police said.

Everyone onboard was able to escape the fire safely, but one adult was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Video obtained by WBZ shows heavy damage to the rear of the bus and several windows were broken.

According to State Police, the students walked to a local business in Lincoln, New Hampshire with school staff and troopers to wait until a new bus arrived.

All northbound lanes of I-93 were closed for an hour and a half due to the fire and traffic was diverted off Exit 31.

New Hampshire State Police said, "No criminal element is suspected."

Woodstock, New Hampshire is about 120 miles north of Lexington, Massachusetts. It is unclear where the bus was traveling to. WBZ has reached out to Lexington Public Schools.